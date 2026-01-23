The Seuso Treasure

The Seuso treasure is a treasure trove from the late Roman imperial period (4th–5th century). It takes its name from Seuso, the owner of the so-called hunting or Seuso platter, named on the inscription. Its pieces are typical accessories of a ceremonial feast set, including vessels used for cleaning and beautification. Its owner may have hidden it in the last decades of the 4th century or early 5th century, presumably to escape a war conflict. The ensemble as we know it today consists of 14 large silver vessels for eating, cleaning and beautification from the 4th century and a copper cauldron where they were hidden. Among the 30 or so precious-metal assemblages known from the late imperial period, including pieces of banquet sets, the Seuso treasure is of outstanding artistic and material value. In terms of total weight, it is the most valuable of the surviving late imperial silver jewellery treasures. The hoard was discovered in the 1970s. Since then it has been through many vicissitudes and has remained hidden from the public for decades. The Hungarian state successfully negotiated the return of the 15 known pieces of the treasure in 2014 and 2017. Thanks to this effort, the general public is now welcome to admire this outstanding artistic collection of the late imperial period. Compared to similar treasure troves and banqueting illustrations, other pieces, including a stand, small tableware, cutlery and glasses, may have been part of the collection. These, if they did exist, are currently lying somewhere hidden. The common feature of the silver vessels is the purity of their material and their ostentatious size and weight, making them among the largest known Roman silver vessels. The total weight of the silver vessels in the hoard is 68.5 kg.